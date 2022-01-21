Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a new notice for candidates of the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment. The notice is available at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the notice, for a total of 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was declared on January 15.

The NTPC Stage 2 CBT-2 exam for the candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18. The Board said it has selected 20 times the vacancies in each pay level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

“Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies. Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also. Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts,” the notice further said.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exams are being held for 35,281 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.