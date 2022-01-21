Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam date for various PhD courses on the official website ignou.ac.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 24, 2022.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is thereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 16, 2022. The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The question paper will comprise 100 questions. There is no negative marking in the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.