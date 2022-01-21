Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Computer Operator cum Store Keeper. Eligible candidates can download their admission letter from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on January 15 at 10.00 AM in Commission’s Office, Barrack No. 1, Unit-V, Bhubaneshwar.

“Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during certificate verification,” reads the notification. The Commission has released the bio data cum attestation form. The applicants are required to download the form, sign and submit the same before the Board along with other documents. More details in notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link against “Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the Post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper-2016.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admission letter.

A total of 71 candidates have declared qualified to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

