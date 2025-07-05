Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the application correction window for the National Defence Academy (NDA)-II and Combined Defence Services (CDS)-II examinations 2025 from July 7 to 9, 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at upsc.gov.in or https://upsconline.nic.in.

“The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form’,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Vacancy Details

NDA & NA (II) 2025 Examination: 406 vacancies

CDS (II) 2025 Examination: 453 vacancies

Steps to make changes to NDA, CDS-II forms 2025

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Login to the portal using your Registration ID and Password Make the necessary changes and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.