UPSC CDS II, NDA/ NA II correction window opens on July 7; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at upsc.gov.in from July 7 to 9, 2025.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the application correction window for the National Defence Academy (NDA)-II and Combined Defence Services (CDS)-II examinations 2025 from July 7 to 9, 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at upsc.gov.in or https://upsconline.nic.in.
“The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form’,” reads the notification.
Vacancy Details
NDA & NA (II) 2025 Examination: 406 vacancies
CDS (II) 2025 Examination: 453 vacancies
Steps to make changes to NDA, CDS-II forms 2025
Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
Login to the portal using your Registration ID and Password
Make the necessary changes and submit
Check and download the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.