Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced the opened the online registration portal for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) Program for the session 2022-24. Interested candidates can apply for the course on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in till February 28, 2022.

Here’s the MBA Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. More details in the brochure.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category applying for the MBA programme at ABVSME, JNU, have to pay the application fees of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category.

Steps to apply for MBA

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on MBA Application Form 2022 link Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Admission Process

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs. The candidates must submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and Pl for the MBA programme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.