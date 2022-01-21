Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications for Common Written Test for recruitment of Constables in Assam Police. Candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) can register on the official website slprbassam.in till January 30, 2022.

Earlier, the Board had released the PST/PET result. The Assam Police Constable physical tests were held last year in various districts of Assam.

Steps to apply for Common Written Test

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on “Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal” Register using application number, candidate’s name and DoB Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

