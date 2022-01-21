Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer Main exam 2021 today, January 21. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in using their application form number.

The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 31 to February 10, 2022. The exam will be held in single shift — 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM each day.

The first exam will be a qualifying paper (English) to be held on January 31. The exams to be conducted on February 1, 2 and 3 are Legal Drafting and Pleading, Constitutional Law, and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

On February 7, 8, 9, and 10 the Commission will conduct examinations on Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, Special Laws I, and Special Laws II.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence on December 27, 2021 and conclude on January 6, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “21/01/2022 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Main admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.