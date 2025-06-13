The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has declared the final results of the Probationary Officer (PO) posts under Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2024-25/22. Candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 PO vacancies.

Steps to download PO final result 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Go to Careers — Recruitment Results Click on the PO final result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO final result 2025.

Meanwhile, SBI has announced the Clerk mains result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination held on April 10 and 12, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Direct link to SBI Clerk Mains result 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 vacancies.