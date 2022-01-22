National Testing Agency (NTA) has released answer key for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections till January 24 by paying a processing fee of Rs 1000 per challenge.

“The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded,” reads the notice.

NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June, 2021 between November 20 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to 27 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects (including multiple shifts exams for Political Science, Commerce, History, English and Education, the rescheduled papers and the re-examination paper).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET Answer Key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

