National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for June 2021 UGC NET along with December 2020 UGC NET examination. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till September 5, 2021.

The last date to submit the examination fee is September 6. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from September 7 to 11.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

“In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The Application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms,” reads the official notice.

The examination will be conducted from October 6 to 11 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The date for downloading the admit card will be released later.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2021

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle” Click on New Registration and register using your Email ID and Mobile No Complete the Online Application Form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for December 2020/ June 2021 UGC NET.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also notified the relaxation in age limit of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for June, 2021 UGC-NET cycle.

A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on website: www.ncbc.nic.in)/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant / related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.