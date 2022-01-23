Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Administrative Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in till February 10.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies of different posts in various government departments. Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Here’s UPSC recruitment notification Advt No 02/2022.

Vacancy details

Sub-Regional Employment Officer: 1

Assistant Employment Officer: 1



Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 8

Assistant Professor: 4

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card. Applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Now click on “Apply Now” against the desired posts Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts.