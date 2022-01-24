Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the preliminary exam schedule for Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 20 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Paper I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper) will consist 200 marks, whereas Paper II (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering) will consist 300 marks.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.