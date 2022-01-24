Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the written examination dates for recruitment to various posts of LD Asstt cum Typist and Food Safety Officer (FSO). The Commission will release the admit card on the official website tpsconline.in.

As per the notification, the exam for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) will be conducted on March 20, whereas the exam for the post of LD Asstt cum Typist will be held on June 19, 2022.

The admit card for the exams will be released on March 11 and June 4, respectively.

“Detailed programme and instruction to candidates will be uploaded on Commission’s website in due course,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 LD Asstt cum Typist vacancies and 8 Food Safety Officer vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.