Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates can check their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Applicants can also check the final answer key available on the website.

The BPSC Project Manager prelim exam was held on August 3 in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The exam was organised at district headquarters situated in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya.

As per the notification, 11595 candidates appeared for the exam, of which a total of 969 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

