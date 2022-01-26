Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online application process for recruitment to various posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the applications fee till February 16 and 19, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 19 vacancies, of which 16 vacancies are for the Mines Officers post, 1 for Principal post, 1 for Professor Amraze Jild wa Tazeeniyat post, and 1 for Reader Munafeul Aza post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Mines Officer: 21 to 40 years.

Principal: 35 years to 50 years.

Professor Amraze Jild wa Tazeeniyat: 35 years to 50 years.

Reader Munafeul Aza: 28 years to 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Mines Officer: Degree in Mining Engineering from a University established by law in India or Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized institution with at least one year’s experience in supervising mining operation and two years experience in dealing with mineral concession work.

Principal: Five years’ Degree in Unani from a recognised university established by law or five years degree from the Board of Indian medicine, Uttar Pradesh or from any other State Board or from Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act. 1939. Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Professor Amraze Jild wa Tazeeniyat: Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act 1939. Ten years teaching experience of the subject (Eight years only in case of Post-Graduate) including three years on the post of Reader in a recognized institution.

Reader Munafeul Aza: Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh. Seven years teaching experience of the subject (Five years for a Post-Graduate) in a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 05/2021-2022” Click on “Apply” against सीधी भर्ती 05/2021-2022 , 19/01/2022 Register and proceed with application process Pay fee, submit the form and take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.