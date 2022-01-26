Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the draft answer keys of Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022. Registered candidates can download the question paper, answer key and their response sheet from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022.

The CEED 2022 exam was conducted on January 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. The exam consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B.

Comments on the Draft Answer Key can be given by the registered candidates only through the Candidate portal. The last date for receipt of comments on the Draft Answer Key is January 27, 5.00 PM.

All responses will be evaluated against the Final Answer Key for Part-A that will be released on January 31.

Steps to download CEED answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022 Click on the CEED question paper and answer key link

The CEED answer key and question paper will appear screen Download and take a printout for future reference Login at the Candidate Portal to download response sheet Match responses with answer key to calculate probable score.

Here’s direct link to download CEED 2022 answer key.

The CEED 2022 results will be declared on March 8.