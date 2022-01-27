Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) started the online application process for the post of Workshop Staff in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form and pay the application fee is February 28.

The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 Workshop Staff vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: High school pass or it’s equivalent education. More details are in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for UP Police Workshop Staff recruitment 2022:

Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the apply link for Workshop Staff post Go to ‘New User’ and register for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UP Police Bharti 2022.