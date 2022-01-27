Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 to 45 years (to be reckoned from 01-01-2021).

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening Test/Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Here’s HPPSC Naib Tehsildar recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Naib Tehsildar recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.