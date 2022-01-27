The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the online application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 on its official website gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to apply for GUJCET 2021 is February 5.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The date of GUJCET 2022 will be announced later.

The application process consists of four stages — Basic Registration, Login, Fee Payment, and the Process of Filling the Application Form. The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2022:

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the new registration link Register and log in with the credentials Pay the applicable fee and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s GUJCET 2022 application details.