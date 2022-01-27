The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for the second phase of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseodisha.ac.in using their login details.

The OSSTET 2021 application process concluded on January 10, 2022. Candidates can also check the syllabus below:

OSSTET 2021 Syllabus (2nd).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on “2022-01-25 ADMIT CARD OF ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET–2021 (2nd)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.