The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the result of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their scorecard online at the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET 2021 exam was held on September 1. The Board has also released the OMR sheet and final answer key of the exam.

The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Government from time to time.

Steps to check OSSTET result 2021:

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on OSSTET 2021 result link under ‘Latest Updates’ section Enter roll number or name to find result The OSSTET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check OSSTET result 2021.

OSSTET 2021 OMR Sheet

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 1

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 2