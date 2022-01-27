The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the Combined Auditor 2019 Mains exam. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 19 and 20, 2022. A total of 1936 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on February 16, 2022.

Steps to check the list of eligible candidates

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates Shortlisted for the Main Written Examination for the Post of Combined Auditor-2019” published on January 5, 2022 Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

The OSSC Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack and State Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications. The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test and document verification.

