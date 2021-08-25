The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer today, August 25. Interested candidates can register and pay the application fee on the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates can submit the form by September 4.

OSSC has notified 35 posts of FSO under Commissioner, Food Safety on a contractual basis. Candidates can download the official recruitment notification from the website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Degree in Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Oil Technology/ Biotechnology/ Agriculture Science/ Microbiology/ Veterinary Science/ Bio-Chemistry. More details in notification.

Selection Process

OSSC will select candidates in a three-stage process: Main written exam, computer skill test and document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 except for candidates from SC/ ST category.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.