Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 was held on January 23 for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

The MPSC Rajyaseva answer key has been released for both Paper 1 and 2 (including all 4 sets). Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key through online mode only at the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The last day to raise objection is February 3.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).