Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the revised exam date for the Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on January 2 but was postponed. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 will now be held on January 23, 2022, for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

The admit card has already been released for the Rajyaseva exam.

Here’s MPSC Rajyaseva 2021 revised exam schedule.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).