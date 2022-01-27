Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today, January 27. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website updeled.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objection from January 28 to February 1, 2022 by paying the application fee of Rs 500. UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “U.P.TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Primary Answer Key.

Direct link to Upper Primary Answer Key.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.