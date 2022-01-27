The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Principal (Group A) and Analyst today, January 27. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the recruitment exam for the post of Analyst will be held on February 27, 2022 at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The admit card will be released on February 23 using the registration number and password.

The exam for the Principal (Group A) is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2022 at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the admit card shall be released on February 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Principal (Group-A), and 10 vacancies of Analyst.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Click on the admit card link to the respective post Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.