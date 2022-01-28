The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card today for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 01/2022 today. Registered candidates can download their admit card through the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

Online IAF AFCAT 01/2022 examination will be conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The exam will be conducted to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF. The exam will be held on in two shifts — 9.45 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.45 PM to 4.45 PM.

Candidates are directed to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the exam centre as per the scheduled date and time given in the admit card.

“Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021 is available for download through Candidate Login from 28 JAN 2022 (5.00 PM) onward. Please verify the details specifically Name, DoB, Gender, Photograph, Signature etc. and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to,” the notice said.

Steps to download IAF AFCAT admit card 2022:

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About IAF AFCAT exam

Online applications for AFCAT 01/2022 were invited in December for the courses commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.

The online examination will consist of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test or EKT. There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer.