The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the result of recruitment exam conducted for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates can download their result from the official website slprbassam.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The Assam Police SI written examination was held on November 21 in Guwahati.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the result portal Click on the result link available against RECRUITMENT OF SUB-INSPECTOR IN ASSAM POLICE RADIO ORGANISATION, 2019 Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

As per the notification, the candidates who have qualified the exam will be called for the PET/PST. The PST and PET is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 2022 at 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.

Eligible candidates will soon be able to download their admit card by logging in to SLPRB’s website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 68 posts of SI (Communication).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.