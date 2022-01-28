The Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) has invited online applications from eligible Graduate & Diploma holders in Engineering for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship training. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till February 14.

KSEB has notified 142 trainee posts each for Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. The monthly stipend for Graduates is Rs 9000 and Diploma is Rs 8000. The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year. Only candidates of Kerala state are eligible to apply.

Eligibility criteria

Category – I Graduate Apprentices: B.Tech in Electrical / Electrical and Electronics Engineering with not less than 60% marks.

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma in Electrical / Electrical and Electronics Engineering with not less than 60% marks.

Selection Procedure

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General / SC / ST / OBC on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates. The shortlist will be released on February 21.

Here’s KSEB Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Application process

Candidates have to enroll at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in to generate unique enrollment number. After successful enrollment and verification, login at the portal and apply for the posts.