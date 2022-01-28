The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the skill test schedule for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) 2021. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website apssb.nic.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted from January 29 to 31, 2022 in four shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 11.00 AM to 12.00 noon, 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM, and 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Entry shall be allowed only as per the batch-wise time schedule indicated above. No entry shall be allowed in the Skill Test venue 20 minutes prior to the start of the Skill Test,” reads the notice.

Here’s PA (Stenographer Gr III) Skill Test schedule.

The board has also released the PA (Stenographer Gr III) Skill Test scheme.

APSSB has notified a total of 81 posts of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.