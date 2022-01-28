Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications from male candidates for recruitment to 1100 Constable/ Fire (Male) posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in from January 29 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is March 4, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1149 vacancies.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the candidates applying for the post should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 23 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

The applicants should have passed Class 12th with Science subject.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.