Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released RO/ARO Preliminary exam result 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission had received 559155 applications, of which 274702 candidates appeared for the exam. As per the notification, a total of 4830 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The schedule for the Main exam will be released in separate notification.

The exam was conducted on December 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM at 22 districts including Agra, Basti, Lucknow, Jhansi, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, and others.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAINS IN SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI (PRE.) EXAM 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains Exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.