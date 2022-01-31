The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will today, January 31, commence the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022. The applicants will be able to register on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards. The online registration process will conclude on March 7 upto 5.00 PM.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from April 29 onwards. The exam will be conducted for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes.

The exam Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position will be released on March 21.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s INI CET July 2022 notification.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.

