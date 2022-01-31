Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has reopened the online application window for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till February 14.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. The recruitment exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate with a Degree/diploma in journalism. Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB APRO recruitment:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ and click on apply online link for APRO Click on apply link and register on the new portal Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB APRO recruitment 2022.