Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for the post of Patwari 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 23 and 24. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5378 posts of Patwari.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, a total of 11,000 candidates have declared qualified in the exam. Nearly 10 lakh candidates, of 15 lakh applicants appeared for the exam.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the result link Now click on Patwari Result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.