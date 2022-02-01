Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI) has invited online applications for recruitment to 454 vacancies of Technician, Medical Lab Technologist, Sister Grade-II and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sgpgims.org.in till February 14, 2022, reports Times of India.

“Online applications are invited in prescribed proforma from suitable candidate for filling up following group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts on Direct Recruitment Basis in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow,” reads the notice.

Vacancy Details

Sister Grade-II: 252

Technician (Radiology): 34

Technician (Radiography)/ Radiotherapy wing: 08

Medical Lab Technologist: 137

Junior Medical Lab Technologist: 23

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022

Educational Qualification:

Sister Grade-II: B.Sc (Hons) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc (Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

Technician (Radiology): 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Diploma (2 years course) in Radiography Techniques from a recognized Institution.

Technician (Radiography) /Radiotherapy wing: 10 + 2 with Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Diploma (2 Years course) in Radiology/Radiotherapy Techniques from a recognised Institution.

Medical Lab Technologist: Bachelors Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology/Medical Laboratory Science from a Govt. recognized university/ institution with two years relevant experience in a Laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds.

Junior Medical Lab Technologist: 10 + 2 with Science subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology) and 2 years regular Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from any Govt. recognized university/institution with One year relevant experience in a Laboratory attached with a hospital having minimum 100 beds

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 708 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Application Process

Application form is made available online at the Institute website http://www.sgpgims.org.in OR www.sgpgi.ac.in as per schedule. Applicants can submit their application online.