Nainital Bank has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of MTs and Clerks on bank’s official website nainitalbank.co.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till February 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 100 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (MTs) and 50 of Clerks.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on December 31, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainees: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Clerks: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for apply” under Notification for recruitment of Clerks and engagement of Management Trainees Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.