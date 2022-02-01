Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Preliminary examination schedule for Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) posts. Candidates can check the schedule from the official website mphc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2022 at seven districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, and Ujjain. The admit card will be released on February 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1255 vacancies, of which 108 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, 205 for Stenographer Grade-3, 11 for Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), 910 for Assistant Grade-3, 21 for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in Click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Now click on the admit card link Key in the login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.