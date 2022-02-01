Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 notification today. Interested candidates can check the SSC CHSL notification and apply for the same on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The online application process for the SSC CHSL 2021 has started and the last day to submit the application is March 7. Online payment of the application fees can be made by March 8 and payment of application fees offline via challan can be made by March 10.

The SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 exam will be held in May this year. The exam dates will be notified later. The schedule for the Tier 2 examination will also be notified later.

The CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies under the CHSL 2021 will be revealed later.

Eligibility and Qualification:

Age: 18-27 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO: Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject.

Selection Process

Candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment. Tier I is a Computer-Based exam of 1-hour duration consisting of 200 questions and 400 marks.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III which will consist of a skill test and typing test.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Women/ SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM candidates eligible for reservation are exempted.

Here’s SSC CHSL 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2021:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Candidates must first register on the official website here before proceeding with the application. For candidates who have registered, log-in with the credentials. Click on the ‘Apply’ button, go to CHSL tab and click on the ‘Apply’ button against the CHSL 2021 Fulfil the application and payment and submit the application. Take a print of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more information on eligibility, qualifications, reservation policy, selection process, application process, vacancy details among others before proceeding with the application.