Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final result of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates can check their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had shortlisted 4003 candidates (396 Female and 3607 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification round.

Based on the final result, a total of 246 female candidates provisionally qualified for appointment to the posts of SI. On the other hand, 2480 male candidates provisionally qualified for appointment to the posts of SI in Delhi Police. Moreover, for 2365 vacancies of SIs in CAPFs, 2361 candidates have been selected.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2019 result notice.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police SI result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab and go to ‘CAPF’ Click on the result link The SSC result merit list will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the SSC website from February 4 to 23.