The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification of the Civil Services Exam 2022. The notification will be available for download at the official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the exam calendar for this year, the UPSC CSE Preliminary exam 2022 will be held on June 5 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted to fill vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their online applications for UPSC CSE 2022 from today till February 22 at the official website upsconline.nic.in. Details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation criteria, vacancies, etc will be given in the notification.

UPSC CSE exam pattern:

The UPSC competitive examination will comprise of two successive stages:

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

The preliminary examination will consist of two objective-type papers (MCQ) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. Only those candidates who would be declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination by the Commission will be eligible for admission to the Main Examination.