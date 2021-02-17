Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its official website upsconline.nic.in. Registered candidates set to appear for the UPSC CISF AC 2021 exam can download their admit card using their CISF No. or Roll No.

UPSC will hold the LDCE on March 14 for filling 23 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the CISF.

Steps to download UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 admit card: