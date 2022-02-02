Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS Grade-I (Group-B Gazatted). Eligible candidates can check the notification available on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Interview/ Personality Test is scheduled to commence from March 7, 2022. A total of 315 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

“Provisional admission certificate will be available in TPSC online application portal from February 28. If there is any difficulty for downloading the same he/she may contact Commission’s Secretariate on and from March 3 for assistance to download provisional admission certificate,” reads the notice.

Detailed programme and instruction to candidates will be uploaded in the Commission’s website in due course of time.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies of Agricultural Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 2 to 30, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.