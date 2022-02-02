Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the admit card for the Phase 1 examination on the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Eligible candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

KIITEE 2022 (Phase-1) online examination will be conducted from February 4 to 6.

“Candidates who will be appearing in KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) Online Examination are eligible for Phase-2, Phase-3 and Phase-4 examination. Candidates who have applied for KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1) online examination are not required to apply again for KIITEE-2022 (Phase 2, Phase-3 and Phase-4) online examination, they can appear Online Examination with their existing Application Number of Phase-1,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ADMIT CARD LOGIN – KIITEE 2022 (PHASE 1)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

