The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a fresh date for conduct of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 15 (Sunday). The exam has already been postponed thrice earlier. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam 2022 notice.