National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result cum merit list of Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2021). Candidates can download their result from the official website nbe.edu.in. The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 was conducted on January 11, 2022 for admission to various FNB Fellowship Courses.

“Candidates placed at 50th percentile marks or above in their respective Fellowship Courses/Clubbed group are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Result of FET-2021” Click on the result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

