Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the fresh admit card for Prosecuting Officer Main exam 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from February 5 onwards.

“However, those candidates who are unable to download their admit card upto February 10, may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 24, 2022 (12.00 noon to 3.00 PM). The candidates shall not be allowed to appear on the other venue of examination except as allotted to them.

Below are the examination centres for Jammu/Srinagar:

Jammu Centre:

J&K Public Service Commission, Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu.

Govt. MAM, College, University Road, Jammu.

Srinagar Centre:

J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar.

Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021” link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.