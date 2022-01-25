Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postpone the Prosecuting Officer Main exam 2021. Registered candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be now be conducted from February 14 to 24, 2022 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. Earlier, the exam to scheduled to be conducted from January 31 to February 10, 2022. The first exam will be a qualifying paper (English) to be held on February 14.

“The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately, ” reads the notice.

Examination Schedule Date/Day Time: 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM February 14 Qualifying Paper (English) February 15 (Paper I) Legal Drafting and Pleading February 17 (Paper II) Constitutional Law February 19 (Paper III) Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 February 21 (Paper IV) Indian Penal Code 1860 February 22 (Paper V) Indian Evidence Act 1872 February 23 (Paper VI) Special Laws I February 24 (Paper VII) Special Laws II

Earlier, the Commission had released the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer 2021 Mains exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “21/01/2022 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Main admit card.

