Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of General Officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 500 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Scale II posts and 100 for Generalist Officer Scale III posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 25. Candidates applying for Generalist Officer Scale II should not be more than the age of 35 years, whereas the upper age limit for Generalist Officer Scale III is 38 years.

Educational Qualification:

Generalist Officer MMGS Scale II/Scale III: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable.

OR

Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA from a recognized University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 118 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit bank’s career page bankofmaharashtra.in/current_openings Click on “Apply Online” under Generalist officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23 Register and apply for the vacancies Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.